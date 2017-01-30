Norfolk police seek two armed suspects in Metro PCS robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, two armed men entered the Metro PCS at 4616 E. Princess Anne Road and demanded money from the employee. The clerk complied and the suspects ran from the scene before officers got there.

No injuries were reported.

Police say both suspects are believed to be in their 30s.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a blue scarf, blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with white letters on the front and a black and white knit cap.

Police described the second suspect as a black man and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing blue jeans, dark sunglasses, and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the front and red letters on the back.

If you recognize either of these men, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.