Norfolk-based USS Cole helps disabled Iranian ship

GULF OF OMAN (WAVY) – The crew of the USS Cole helped a stranded Iranian boat boat while on patrol in the U.S. 5th Fleet of Operations, according to the Navy.

Sailors sent 10 on your side two pictures of the operation. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer helped the boat that was out of gasoline on Friday. One photo shows Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Alan Farthing placing a container of fuel into a inflatable boat from the USS Cole that assisted the stranded Iranian ship.

Right now the USS Cole is in the middle east to support U.S. Maritime security operations in the area.