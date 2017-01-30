New microbrewery will open this summer in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new business is brewing in Portsmouth.

City officials say MoMac Brewing Company has started renovating a 6,600 square foot space in the Academy Crossing Shopping Center.

The space will feature a private meeting room, a viewing site to watch the brewing process and a covered outdoor seating area.

The microbrewery and tasting room is expected to open by early summer 2017.

MoMac hopes to have six seasonal and year-round brews on tap for the grand opening. They will also offer 32 ounce growlers for those who want to take their beer to go.

The name MoMac comes from Monitor Merrimac, the road-stead waters of the James, Nansemond and Elizabeth Rivers.