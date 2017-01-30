Meet the Softball Coach at BSC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bryant & Stratton College is adding softball to its sports program and legendary head coach Dennis Nixon will start-up the program.
Nixon is closing in on 500 victories at the high school level and he recently sat down with Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss the new program.
Bobcat’s Softball
Interested? Click Recruitment link at:
www.bscbobcats.com
Virginia Beach (757) 499-7900
Hampton (757) 896-6001
Spring 2017 Semester Begins
Wednesday, May 3
To register, please call
Virginia Beach (757) 499-7900
Hampton (757) 896-6001
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.