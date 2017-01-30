Man who robbed Quick Mart in Virginia Beach sentenced to 15 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty in the robbery of the Quick Mart in Virginia Beach was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday.

38-year-old Michael Shawn Weaver pleaded guilty to robbery, two counts of abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in September.

Prosecutors say on May 1, 2016, Weaver entered the Quick Mart on Norfolk Avenue in the City armed with a gun. Investigators later determined it was an airsoft gun. Weaver ordered two customers to get on the ground. He went behind the counter and demanded the clerk to open the register. Weaver took all the cash and left.

An employee at the Hilton recognize Weaver as a guest at the hotel. The day after the robbery, an employee of the 17th Street Surf Shop identified Weaver as a customer. He had changed clothes in the store, handed his other clothes to an employee and asked him to throw them out.

Weaver was arrested by police and confessed to the robbery. Investigators found the airsoft gun in a dumpster on the side of the Quick Mart.

Weaver has a prior conviction for arson.