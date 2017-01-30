Locally-based Navy SEAL identified as service member killed in Yemen

YEMEN (WAVY) — A locally-based Navy SEAL died after a firefight with militants from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula’s branch in Yemen.

36-year-old Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, of Peoria, Illinois, was assigned to a Special Warfare unit based in the Hampton Roads area.

Owens enlisted in 1998 and was highly decorated.*

This is the first known combat death of a member of the U.S. military since President Donald Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said in a statement that he extends his condolences to Owens’ shipmates and family.

Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service. The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors. I thank our gallant troops and their families for their dedication to protecting this nation, and I pass our respects to Ryan’s family in this most difficult time.”

Three service members were also wounded during the raid. A fourth U.S. service member was injured when a military aircraft assisting in the mission had a “hard landing” nearby, according to U.S. Central Command.

The raid left nearly 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for more information as it becomes available.

* Owens received several awards and decorations including:

Enlisted Special Warfare Specialist

Basic Parachutist

Navy/Marine Corps Medal

Bronze Star with Combat “V” (2)

Bronze Star

Joint Service Commendation Medal w/Combat “V” (2)

Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2)

Joint Service Achievement Medal

Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3)

Combat Action Ribbon

Joint Meritorious Unit Award (2)

Good Conduct Medal (6)

Presidential Unit Citation (3)

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (8)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.