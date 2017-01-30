In The Kitchen: Grilled Peaches and Blueberry Chopped Salad

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – You can have fresh produce all year round! Heidi Raymond from Military Produce Group along with 11-year-old navy kid, Alea Burrous, came into the kitchen and showed us a healthy treat. They made Pan Seared Peaches with Yogurt along with Blueberry Chopped Chicken Salad.

The Military Produce Group is the premier provider of fresh fruits and vegetables for 95 Commissaries throughout the Eastern part of the United States. They service the Hampton Roads area bases, including: Langley, Fort Eustis, Little Creek, NOB, Portsmouth and NAS Oceana.

For more healthy recipes and ideas for healthy eating visit MilitaryProduce.com or visit your local commissary.

