COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The church sign reads: “Cash God inside howbow dah?”

The phrase comes from a guest featured on the Dr. Phil Show, who became an internet sensation after saying “catch me outside, how ’bout that?” on the show.

Tim Jones, the pastor at Britt David Baptist Church, said his son Alex created the son in hopes of drawing a younger crowd to church.

The sign is trending across social media and was featured on Buzzfeed News.