Family wants answers in weekend homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Family members want to know who killed their loved one and why.

Police said Quinton Wells, 28, was shot and killed early Saturday morning on East Charlotte Street.

The family told 10 On Your Side Wells was killed on his daughter’s first birthday.

“It’s not real to me. I’m waiting for my husband to walk through the door, waiting for a phone call,” his wife Miheavenly Wells said. “I cannot understand how this is even possible. I would have never thought my husband would have been murdered. I was more so concerned about his health.”

The family said Wells was killed in the area in which he grew up. According to his wife, Wells was playing cards with friends that night.

“I need answers and that’s all I want. I need answers. That will give me some closure,” Wells said.

The family says they haven’t been told anything about what happened but they want to know something.

“Somebody just took it upon themselves to rob my kids of their father. Rob me of my husband. Rob her of her brother, my mother of her son. For what? For what? That’s what I want to know,” she said.

Miheavenly Wells said her husband spent time in jail, but turned his life around. He got married, started a family and worked his way to a supervisor position on his job. The family says he’d become a role model.

“Quinton was not a bad man at all. He really was a loving man. He would give you his last if he had it,” she said.

Now, his four children will grow up without him while his wife leans on family for support to get through.

“They are my rock.They are keeping me strong at this point. As hard as it is, they’re keeping me strong,” she said.

If you have any information that can help police solve this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

