Driver injured after semi plows through S.C. restaurant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBCD) — A semi-truck driver is facing charges after the truck he was driving plowed into the side of a Lowcountry, South Carolina business.

Arthur Hacker, 57, of Summerville, is charged with careless operation.

Authorities say at about 1:37 a.m. on Monday, January 30, the Moncks Corner Police Department responded to the Huddle House, Hwy 52, in Moncks Corner after a semi-truck ran into the restaurant.

A preliminary investigation revealed Hacker was traveling too fast for conditions and was unable to negotiate the turn at the intersection of Highway 52 and 17A, running into the business

Hacker was transported to Trident Hospital in North Charleston with non life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

Two employees were also in the restaurant at the time of the incident. They reported no injuries as well.

The semi-truck is registered to Covenant Transport of Muncie, Indiana.