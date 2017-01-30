Citizens recognized for helping rescue crash victim

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two men who witnessed a bad crash in Southampton County are being recognized by the Sheriff’s Office for immediately jumping in to help the victim.

The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday around 4:45 p.m. on Route 189 near Pretlow Road. A Toyota pickup truck ran off the road, rolled over and ended up partially submerged in a swampy area.

Michael Doering and Curtis Hamlin, Jr. witnessed the accident and called 911. When deputies arrived, the men had already entered the cold water and were on top of the truck trying to help the driver. The Sheriff’s Office says they stayed on scene and helped fire and rescue remove the man from the truck.

The driver, 51-year-old George Baker of Gates, N.C., was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General with serious injuries.

Baker has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.