CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A BB&T Bank in Chesapeake was robbed Monday afternoon.

Police were notified around 4:15 p.m. about the robbery at the bank in the 100 block of Mill Creek Parkway.

The suspect reportedly told staff he had a weapon. He took off as soon as he got the cash.

This is all the information police have provided.

If you know anything that could help them with this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.