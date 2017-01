PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Physical and social activity are proven to help seniors live better lives, and a great opportunity to do both is coming back to the Sandler Center.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia and Baila Fuzion Dance Studio are once again presenting “Dancing with the Seniors,” and registration is now open.

Dancing with the Seniors

Program Begins February 6

Sandler Center for the Arts

Registration & Information:

(757) 328-3151

BailaFuzion.com