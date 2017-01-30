Crews called to Amory’s Seafood for report of smoke day after fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire crews were called to Amory’s Seafood Monday for a report of smoke — one day after a fire destroyed a warehouse at the restaurant.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum tells 10 On Your Side that the restaurant reported seeing some smoke Monday morning. The fire department is expecting some hot stops until the remainder of the warehouse’s roof can be removed.

Chittum says the roof should be removed some time Monday afternoon. Investigators are continuing to investigate what caused Sunday’s destructive fire.

The two-alarm fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials tweeted that the fire had spread to a commercial fishing boat that was near the restaurant.

Images from viewers and fire officials showed massive flames and plumes of smoke that could be seen around the Hampton area. Crews from Newport News, Norfolk and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management also responded to the scene to assist Hampton.

A Hampton firefighter and a restaurant worker were hurt Sunday.

Chittum said Monday the firefighter was injured after they slipped and fell, and is expected to be OK. The restaurant worker sustained a minor injury described as something “like a pulled muscle.”

Chittum says the restaurant will be able to demolish the damaged warehouse once the roof is removed and an investigation is completed.

The business should be back to business as usual tomorrow, for the most part. They plan to rebuild what was lost.

Stay WAVY.com for the latest developments to this story.