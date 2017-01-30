2 arrested after ‘several’ Chincoteague businesses burglarized

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are in police custody after several businesses in downtown Chincoteague were burglarized.

Chincoteague police say an investigation into the burglaries led to the arrests of Dylan Tyler Lambertson and Amanda Lynn Bare.

Police also say that several vehicles were broken into on Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. An investigation into this also led to Lambertson.

Further charges are pending in this case, according to police.

