Woman shot in the leg in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Sunday.

According to police they received the call at 2:46 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Timber Drive and Marshall Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an 18 year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower leg. There were three black males that fled the area in a small red SUV after the shooting.

The female was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no other details.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.