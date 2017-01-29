WATCH: Protesters gather at airports across US to fight Trump’s executive order detaining, banning Muslims

(NEXSTAR) — The day after Pres. Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order banning refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, protests have erupted at airports across the U.S.
According to the New York Times, the ACLU estimates that 100-200 people from the seven nations included in the ban as well as others were arrested and detained at airports in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Seatle, Boston, Washington D.C. and other cities around the U.S. where protesters have gathered.
Some of those detained include legal residents of the United States with green cards and visas, international students attending American universities, and Muslims traveling to America for business and vacation.
Protesters gathered quickly this evening, and will likely continue in the coming days.
Here’s a look into some of the protests:
NEW YORK CITY
#MuslimBan protest at JFK Terminal 4 pic.twitter.com/fIqY0lV5Yt
— PJ Frederik (@pjfrederik) January 28, 2017
WATCH LIVE: Massive Anti-Trump Protest After Immigrants Detained at JFK – https://t.co/zynyi1iqPA pic.twitter.com/IMJ5uszdAp
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 29, 2017
Protesters as far as the eye can see at #JFKTerminal4 standing against this racist and illegal #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/SuM66ZV0oK
— Nasty Professor (@alwaystheself) January 28, 2017
CHICAGO, IL.
Thousands of protestors at O’Hare terminal 5 #muslimban protest. “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.“ pic.twitter.com/rbY1hzvolg
— Christopher Jobson (@christopherjobs) January 29, 2017
VIDEO: “From Palestine to Mexico all the walls have got to go.” Chicago O’Hare protest. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/kO27EhzvQY
— Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) January 29, 2017
DALLAS, TEXAS
More jubilance for arrivals here in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/z0aSe6qOHv
— jg (@JustinGlawe) January 28, 2017
Tearful reunion as Najah of #Syria reunites with daughter Miriam Yasin Dallas airport. Najah, 54, has a green card. Crowd cheers #MuslimMama pic.twitter.com/CjbNT4Za5m
— Dianne Solis (@disolis) January 28, 2017
SEATTLE, WA.
Video of arrivals at #SeaTac for #MuslimBan protest pic.twitter.com/fxd9s2hVot
— Sam Levine (@samlevine) January 29, 2017
LOS ANGELES, CALIF.
Lax immigration ban protest https://t.co/ux6jzsnmIw
— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 29, 2017
Crowds at LAX chanting “Let them in!” Protest against refugee ban is growing. pic.twitter.com/tXMmnIJbVP
— Alene Tchekmedyian (@AleneTchek) January 29, 2017
WASHINGTON, D.C. (DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT)
Elderly couple from #Iran get an emotional welcome from family & protesters @Dulles_Airport after court blocks Trump #VisaBan #NoBanNoWall. pic.twitter.com/MyuE45aoP9
— Shirin Barghi (@shebe86) January 29, 2017
Another woman who had been detained at Dulles is reunited with her family. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/e4m4usaxfx
— Our Revolution! (@OurRevolution2) January 29, 2017
The moment some of those detained emerged from detention here in Dulles pic.twitter.com/7p22grGkGS
— Yeganeh Torbati (@yjtorbati) January 29, 2017
BOSTON, MASS.
Chants of Let them in! at Boston Logan #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/FozzjJm2ZC
— Luke O’Neil (@lukeoneil47) January 29, 2017
Boston announces last person being detained has walked out#NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/kUuXUJ9doJ
— Daniel Parmer (@dparmer) January 29, 2017
Some images from Boston as people gather at Logan Airport’s Terminal E to protest the #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/2yFumaPyAF
— Daniel Hajjar (@DanielGHajjar) January 29, 2017
PHILADELPHIA, PA.
Philadelphia International Airport. Mayor has arrived. pic.twitter.com/5CO2IlP3JF
— Roy Eidelson (@royeidelson) January 29, 2017
.@PhillyMayor @RepBrady @GovernorTomWolf @SenBobCasey @HelenGymAtLarge on federal fight for a stay for these refugees (pt 1) #nobannowall pic.twitter.com/51V7AZFvWU
— Philly We Rise (@phillywerise) January 29, 2017
PORTLAND, ORE.
LIVE: Oregonians protest Trump’s ban on refugees at Portland airport! #NoBanNoWall #pdxprotest https://t.co/28wf1u1dmT
— ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) January 29, 2017
“Say it loud, say it clear!” “IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE”, Portland International Airport pic.twitter.com/S28VChkSxG
— radical al-Jabraist (@mathpunk) January 29, 2017
SAN FRANSISCO, CALIF.
People protesting against President Trump’s Muslim Ban at #SanFrancisco #Airport @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ebcSvuTTHf
— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) January 29, 2017
Protesters vow to stay until ALL detainees released at San Francisco airport #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/VkHzQ84Xuo
— Thinker (@SmellTheTea) January 29, 2017
Tiny little protesters at San Francisco airport: “I want my grandparents back from Iran.” pic.twitter.com/JxAxj4wOtg
— Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) January 29, 2017
Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: “I’m here because I’m a refugee.” (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT
— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2017