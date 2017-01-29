Va. judge blocks order to detain green card holders

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia issued a temporary restraining order that for one week will block green card holders arriving at Dulles International Airport from being removed from the country.

The order, issued Saturday by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, also says that anyone detained at the airport should have access to a lawyer.

The motion was filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center on behalf of more than 50 permanent residents detained at Dulles on Saturday.

The order came shortly after a judge in New York granted a temporary stay preventing refugees entering the United States from being deported.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and blocking entry by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.