USNS Brunswick set for its first deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 50 U.S Sailors and civil service members of the USNS Brunswick will begin its first deployment to Third Fleet from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Monday.

The ship will first go to Naval Forces Pacific Command, U.S. Third Fleet, where she will stay for three months before heading to her home port in Saipan, U.S. Naval Forces Far East Command.

The USNS Brunswick will later be deployed in support of Seventh Fleet’s efforts to conduct Theater Security Operations, promoting peace, security, and preserving freedom of the seas.

The USNS Brunswick is operated by the Military Sealift Command and can carry up to 312 passengers with an ocean certification. It is the sixth of 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels planned for Military Sealift Command.