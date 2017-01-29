Suffolk police searching for missing endangered woman

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered woman, 59-year-old Nora Jane Musgrove, who was last seen on Tuesday.

Nora was reported missing by her son. She was last seen on Tuesday by a neighbor who saw her at Sentara Obici Hospital around 3:00 p.m.

Musgrove is described as 5’4″ tall, about 109 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was driving a 2006 blue Nissan Sentra, with Virginia license plate HVNSPRT.

Nora has several medical conditions that require medication which she did not take with her, making her endangered.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Nora Musgrove, police encourage to call 911.