NSU’s Wade has surprised everyone, including his head coach

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Robert Jones had a feeling that Jonathan Wade would be the leading scorer for Norfolk State this season. The Spartans were losing all three leading scorers (Jeff Short, D’Shon Taylor and Charles Oliver), and Jones figured Wade would average somewhere around 14 to 15 points a night.

He was wrong.

“He’s kind of surprised everyone,” said Jones, who’s team is now on a four-game win streak. Wade’s 19.9 points a night not only leads the Spartans (8-13, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), it leads all of the MEAC.

“Did we think he was going to average 19-20 points a game? No. I don’t think he even did,” said Jones.

Wade, a 6-foot-4 redshirt senior, has shown considerable ability leading the fast-break, and he’s also proven to be deadly from beyond the arc, considering he’s connecting on 40 percent of his three-point attempts.

“I’m happy with what I’ve done, and happy with what I’m doing right now, but I’m not satisfied,” said Wade.

The Spartans will look for a fifth straight win on Monday when they host North Carolina A&T for “Greek Night.” Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm.