James City County Police investigate fatal crash on Rt. 199

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police are investigating after someone was killed in a single vehicle accident on Route 199 near the intersection of Brookwood Drive early Sunday.

The investigation revealed that around 5:00 a.m, a 1999 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Rt 199 when it crossed the median, left the roadway and hit some trees on the eastbound side of the road causing it to roll over on its roof, according to James City police. The driver was transported to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the time. Alcohol is believed to be factor.

The driver’s identity is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.