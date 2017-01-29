Hundreds protest travel ban at VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A protest against Pres. Trump’s travel ban is happening at Virginia Commonwealth University Sunday afternoon.

According to the Facebook event created by Resist RVA, hundreds are expected to demonstrate in the “Muslim Ban and Border Wall Protest” at 3 p.m.

Demonstrators convened at the Compass Plaza on VCU’s Monroe Park campus.

The demonstration is among many in cities across the United States. Hundreds of protesters and dozens of immigration lawyers gathered on Sunday at Dulles International Airport, where between 50 and 60 legal residents were detained on Saturday.