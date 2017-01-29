Hampton Roads residents protest immigration ban

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an order halting travel for non-citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries and refugees from the U.S. Refugee Program.

Today, protesters at the Virginia Beach Town Center say they were upset to hear about the ban saying it targeted Muslims.

The shock over the ban, which includes green card holders, brought dozens out to Virginia Beach.

“We will not support any laws based on misogyny, bigotry, racism, anything that is not representatives that we all hold as Americans,” said organizer Kimberly Tucker.

Protesters say they’re furious that President Trump would stop refugees from escaping war zones and visa holders from returning to their homes in America.

“We refuse to do a background check for guns for people on the terrorist watch list or people who have mental illness. We refuse to do this and we pull something silly like this, banning people who are not terrorists,” said Diana Veazey, who is a minister.

According to the executive order, it was issued “to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States” and stated that many foreign-born individuals,who have been convicted or implicated in terrorism-related crimes since September 11,2001, entered the country through visitor, student,or employment visas or the refugee resettlement program.

Countries included in the ban are Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Libya, and Somalia.

The executive order stated deteriorating conditions in these countries such as war, disaster and civil unrest increase the possibility that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States.

Tom Brock, who is running for the Virginia House of Delegates District 21 Seat, says the opposition against Trump is not just politically anymore but focused more on morality.

“Banning people from coming home, telling refugees from war we will not be a safe haven is fundamentally un-American,” he said.

Protesters say they plan on protesting until their messages get through to the President.

“I’m hoping this will show that to hurt our fellow Americans, they’ll have to get through us first,” said veteran Stephanie Marushia.

A Solidarity Rally for Refugees, Muslims, and Immigrants will be held in Downtown Norfolk on January 30th at 6:00 p.m at 600 Granby Street.

Another solidarity rally will be held on January 31st at 12:15 p.m. at the Webb Center on Old Dominion University’s Campus.