Delta domestic flights grounded on ‘automation issues’, says FAA advisory

Delta Air Lines U.S. domestic flights were grounded on Sunday evening due to automation issues, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.
International flights were exempt from the halt.
Passengers stranded in airports took to social media, where a representative on Delta’s official Twitter page told users the systems were down and that its IT department was working to rectify the situation.
A phone call to Delta outside office hours went unanswered.
Last week, a computer problem forced United Airlines to ground all domestic flights for about an hour.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
Advertisement