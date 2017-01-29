Crews battling heavy fire in Hampton

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Sanders
Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Sanders

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Fire crews are battling a heavy 2nd alarm warehouse fire in the 100 block of South King Street Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the call around 8:18 a.m. Hampton Fire tweeted a commercial fishing boat has also caught fire.

WAVY has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.