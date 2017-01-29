Crews battling heavy fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Fire crews are battling a heavy 2nd alarm warehouse fire in the 100 block of South King Street Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the call around 8:18 a.m. Hampton Fire tweeted a commercial fishing boat has also caught fire.

2nd Alarm warehouse fire 101 S King St. warehouse and commercial fishing vessel on fire. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/wfMluycmh8 — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) January 29, 2017

Hampton Police assisting on scene of a large fire in Downtown Hampton. Traffic is being diverted. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WjHyb6IH5w — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 29, 2017

