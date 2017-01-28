Three displaced after fire damages home in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a two-story residential structure fire in the 2500 block of Barre Street, Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 1:00 p.m. When units arrived on scene three minutes later, they found smoke and flames showing from the exterior of the home. Crews extinguished the fire by 1:15 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire Department. The home suffered moderate fire and smoke damage.

One cat was rescued and revived by fire crews with a pet oxygen mask. Red Cross will be assisting one adult and two children that are displaced as a result of the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.