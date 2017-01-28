Six water wells fall below EPA levels near NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Six water wells that were tested near Naval Air Station Oceana fell below EPA advisory levels.

The U.S Navy notified and provided the six property owners with the results earlier this week. They had requested to sample drinking water stations near NAS Oceana to determine if they contain perfluorootanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in early December.

Background information on NAS Oceana

The meeting was held on December 15 that included informational displays and representatives from the Navy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the City of Virginia Beach, and the Virginia Department of Health.