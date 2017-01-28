PETA protests ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ near MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nine PETA protesters came together this afternoon to protest the premiere of “A Dog’s Purpose” near Regal MacArthur Center 18.

The protesters met at the north deck entrance of the MacArthur mall off of St Paul’s Boulevard in downtown Norfolk. The protest was in response to behind-the-scenes footage of a dog resisting before being submerged in water during an on-set stunt.

Organizers say that the protests were organized in New York and more than 25 other cities across North America including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Winnipeg, Manitoba where the film was shot.

The film was released in theaters Friday.

