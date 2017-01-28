ODU lands commitment from Junior College quarterback

(WAVY) — Old Dominion football coach Bobby Wilder will be the first to tell you that it’s all about the quarterback and with national signing day on Wednesday, it looks like the Monarchs will have a new player in the mix to replace David Washington.

Jordan Hoy of Fullerton College in California announced on Twitter that he has committed to Old Dominion.

Hoy is from Texas and at Fullerton, which is a Junior College, he threw for 3,400 yards, 37 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The dual-threat quarterback also ran for 700 yards and nine scores on the ground. Hoy is listed at 6’1″ and 195 pounds.

If Hoy’s commitment sticks, he would compete with redshirt sophomore Blake LaRussa and redshirt freshman Drayton Arnold for the starting position.