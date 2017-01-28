Norfolk Police: Welfare check leads to an undetermined death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating an undetermined death after a woman’s body was found inside a home in the Bayview section of the city, Saturday morning.

Dispatch received a call shortly after 6:00 a.m. for first responders to check on the welfare of a 36-year-old woman living in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the woman the inside home deceased, according to Norfolk Police Department.

Detectives are classifying her death as undetermined at this time. However, they ask anyone who might have information to call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

