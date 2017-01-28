Norfolk Police investigating overnight homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide in the Tidewater Gardens section of Norfolk after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers say they received an emergency call shortly after midnight for a man who had been shot at the 800 block of East Charlotte Street.

When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the victim or a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.