No. 3 Christopher Newport dominates Harrisburg 75-47

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) — Christopher Newport, the third ranked team in Division III, dominated Penn State-Harrisburg 75-47 on Saturday afternoon.

The Captains and Lions were tied at 16-16 before CNU went on a 17-9 run to lead at the half, 33-25. The second half was dominated by the Captains, who held Penn State-Harrisburg to just 18.5 percent shooting (five of 27) in the second stanza. The Lions finished the game 16 of 59 from the field.

CNU ended up out-scoring Penn State-Harrisburg, 42-22, in the second half.

Christopher Newport improved to 17-2 overall and 11-1 atop the Capital Athletic Conference. The victory was CNU’s 11th straight since returning from holiday break, and the Captains have now won their last 22 home games dating back to December of 2015.