DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the CVS pharmacy in Manteo Saturday.

At around 1 p.m., police were called to the CVS pharmacy on South Highway 64 for the robbery. Police say the suspect was looking for narcotic pain medication and not money.

Police have not arrested or charged anyone but are questioning one person.

No one was reported injured.

