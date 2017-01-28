Man found dead inside vehicle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an undetermined death after a man’s body was found in a vehicle n Fort Worth Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the emergency call shortly after 4 p.m. A man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered the 47-year-old man dead inside the vehicle.

Police are investigating this death as undetermined at this time.

At this time, there is other information.

