Local groups encourage health care enrollment

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Local groups are urging people to register under the Affordable Care Act before the January 31 deadline.

Today was a Mega Enrollfest at the Hampton Roads convention center in Hampton. It was hosted by Celebrate Healthcare and the Hampton Newport New Community Service Board. The groups work to advocate for healthy lifestyles, as well as teach people about healthy living. At the event, they had booths with information on mental health resources, HIV testing, health screenings and more.

They say their main goal for this weekend is to get as many people as enrolled under Obamacare as possible.

Congressman Bobby Scott said,”People that sign up at the last minute tend to be younger and healthier so we want to make that final push, make sure people come in, if they don’t sign up they will have that tax penalty.”

Another thing the organizers want people to know, if people enroll by January 31st, they are under contract and their benefits will not be interrupted. Plus, they say the more people that sign up, the cheaper it is for everyone.

“When people say in Washington that we’re going to repeal the affordable care act and have absolutely no plan on the table, people get worried. and so that’s why we’re here, that’s why you see so many people here that are interested in receiving coverage,” said Lt. Governor Ralph Northam.

Celebrate Healthcare has hosted more than 100 “enroll-fests” across the commonwealth since Obamacare started. The event will also take place at the convention center tomorrow, from 11 am until 4 pm.