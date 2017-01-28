Fire causes heavy damage to renovated home in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a fire that damage a structure in the Hickory area of the city Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Mildenhall Drive at 5:29 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single-story home with smoke and flames coming from the roof. Fire crews brought the fire under control by 6:13 a.m.

According to Captain Lawrence Matthews, the entire home did suffer significant damage from the fire.

No one was hurt during this incident. The home was being renovated at the time of the fire so no one was living there at the time.

