Bethel rallies for 53-50 win over Norcom

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — After trailing 28-23 at halftime, Bethel (14-3) rallied to defeat Norcom 53-50 at the VirginiaPreps.com Classic at Virginia Wesleyan.

Norcom (14-5), which had played national heavyweight IMG Academy the previous night was led by K.J. Davis (ECU) and Travis Ingram (Towson) who scored 13 points and 12 points respectively.

Bethel took its first lead of the second half in the fourth period on a Dashon Coleman basket in which he fouled and he converted the three-point play. Bethel never trailed after that and the Bruins hung on for the 53-50 win.