Virginia Zoo uses drone in search for Sunny the red panda

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is now using a drone in its search for Sunny, the missing red panda.

Friday morning, the zoo flew the drone over an area behind the Asian animal exhibits. Staff is reviewing that drone footage. Based on a thorough search by the Newport News Sheriff Department K-9 Thursday afternoon, the zoo said it had reason to believe Sunny might still be on the zoo grounds.

Residents, bloodhounds join in search for Sunny

Zoo staff has set up traps with grapes and bamboo around that same area in hopes of luring Sunny back home. She was last seen Monday at closing time. When staff arrived Tuesday morning, she was discovered missing.

The zoo says it will be sending the drone up over other areas of the zoo Friday afternoon.

Sunny, and all the animals at the Virginia Zoo, have a microchip, but they do not have GPS. It’s only for identification purposes. Several people on the zoo’s social media pages have asked if it’s possible Sunny fell prey to another animal. Zoo staff responded and said the keepers of the carnivore exhibits do thorough check daily, including fecal exams, to make sure they have eaten something they shouldn’t have. At this time, they said there has been no evidence of anything outside their normal diets.

Members of the community are encouraged to keep searching their neighborhoods and yards, garages and sheds and under porches for any sign of Sunny.

If you spot her, call the Virginia Zoo Hotline at 757-777-8799.