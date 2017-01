PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Danita Hayes from the Hayes Real Estate Team joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with a to-do list for first time home buyers.

First Time Home Buyer Seminar

Saturday, February 4th

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

477 Viking Drive, Suite 430

Virginia Beach

Hayes Real Estate Team

HayesRealEstateTeam.com

(757) 478-9836

This segment of The Hampton Roads Shows is sponsored by the Hayes Real Estate Team.