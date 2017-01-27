Suspect steals four rifles from store in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect stole four rifles from the Gail’s Bait & Tackle overnight Friday in Chesapeake.

Kelly Elliot with Chesapeake police says the front door of the business was pried open around 12:10 a.m. Four rifles were taken from the shop.

Elliot says two rifles were stolen from this same business on Nov. 25, 2016. The method of entry was reportedly the same in the November incident.

Police believe the suspect in Friday’s robbery is a white male with average build.

