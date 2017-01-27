Super Bowl banner installed in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (WAVY) – A giant banner was installed outside the nrg stadium Thursday ahead of Super Bowl 51. It bears the words “Super Bowl” and “LI” – the roman numeral for 51.

A second banner featuring Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan and New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady was also created for the big game.

The 260-foot high stadium has a retractable roof and seats more than 72,000 people.

The Falcons and Patriots will take the field in hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on FOX43-TV Sunday, February 5.