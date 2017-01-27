Police seize several guns, drugs from Newport News apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A search warrant served at a Newport News apartment Thursday yielded several guns and drugs.

At 4 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of 35th Street for multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area. Residents told police that two men were seen running to nearby apartments.

Officers found the men in the apartments. They both had outstanding warrants and were arrested.

Police identified the first fugitive as 27-year-old Timothy Jordan of Newport News. He had outstanding warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The second fugitive was identified as 33-year-old Van Overby from Hampton, who had an outstanding probation violation.

After Jordan and Overby were arrested, police executed a search warrant at the apartments. The tenant, 35-year-old Arvette Boothe, of Newport News, was home at the time. Police say she had her 7-year-old son in the apartment, along with two other small children.

During the search, officers found multiple handguns, some of which were loaded and not secured. One of the guns was reported stolen from Newport News. There was also a loaded shotgun on the floor by a bed. Police also located several pills in a baggie, which were oxycodone that were not prescribed, a small bag of suspected marijuana and a bag of suspected crack cocaine. There was also a large bag of suspected crack cocaine found.

Boothe was arrested after the search. She’s facing charges of

Ms. Boothe was arrested and taken into custody for receiving or aiding in concealing stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I or II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs, reckless handling of firearm and possession of a firearm with Schedule I or II drugs.