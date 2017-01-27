Police seeking murder charges against abduction, robbery suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking murder charges against Kristopher Jones, the suspect in an abduction and robbery case out of Petersburg.

Petersburg police say Jones, 32, abducted a pastor at gunpoint, drove to a bank and made him withdraw money on January 18. The pastor, Alfred Woodard, was able to alert bank staff, but Jones fled in Woodard’s BMW before police could respond.

A day later, Jones was taken into police custody outside a Lowe’s near Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

After Pastor Woodard’s abduction, his wife Minnie Woodard was missing. Authorities say based on information from Jones, her body was found in Chesterfield, about six miles from the Woodards’ home.

The Medical Examiner determined the cause of Minnie Woodard’s death to be blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The same day Pastor Woodard was carjacked and abducted, Jones’ girlfriend, Janice Lugo, was found dead in her home.

Jones has not been charged in connection to the deaths of either Minnie Woodard or Janice Lugo, but police say those charges could be filed by February 16, when the grand jury meets.

Jones remains in jail without bond until his next hearing, which is set for March 31.