Official: Funds cut from Peninsula Airport Commission for unauthorized use

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — State funds for the Peninsula Airport Commission have been suspended due to alleged unauthorized use.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne tells WAVY.com the commission used funds to pay back a loan to Towne Bank. The commission had guaranteed a loan of around $3.5 million to People Express.

Layne says the funds were supposed to be used for infrastructure and capital improvements.

The state has suspended all state payments to the commission.

Layne says the state will be auditing the last three years of the commission’s reports.

The Peninsula Airport Commission said in a statement that the funds were used legally and properly to satisfy a legal obligation.

