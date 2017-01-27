McAuliffe to speak at Norfolk Academy as school welcomes 300th class

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be speaking Friday morning at Norfolk Academy’s convocation, as the school celebrates the class of 2028.

A news release from the academy states that the entering first graders are set to graduate as the school celebrates its tricentennial anniversary.

The convocation was initially set for Sept. 21, but was rescheduled after rain and high water caused flooding across the Hampton Roads region. The weather caused widespread school cancellations.

Along with McAuliffe’s address, Friday’s event will feature the ceremonial parade of the first graders — who will enter with their senior buddies.

“We are honored to welcome Governor McAuliffe, and doubly honored that he was willing to reschedule. His visit underscores this important and historic occasion for Virginia’s first school and the eighth oldest school in the United States,” said Headmaster Dennis G. Manning.

Norfolk Academy has also designated 2016-17 as “The Year of Family.”

10 On Your Side is planning to attend Monday’s convocation.