New bill would ban cell phone use when driving in construction zones

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A local lawmaker has filed a bill aimed at distracted drivers. Del. Ron Villanueva (R — Virginia Beach) said the problem is becoming an “epidemic.”

House Bill 1606 would ban texting and the use of handheld devices when driving through highway construction zones where workers are on the job.

Villanueva said the proposal would help save lives and prevent traffic headaches.

“We’ve got a lot of road building going on, a lot of road construction projects. When you drive on there, there are two-lane narrow highways, particularly like when you look at the Peninsula. Any time a crash happens, it will be a choke point for the region,” he said.

The penalty would be $125 for the first offense and $250 after that.

Dan Norman is the construction director for Elizabeth River Crossings and said he’s seen his share of distracted drivers.

“It’s everyday, and especially when you have a reduced speed, people tend, they have a tendency to look at their devices, thinking they’re in a slowed down condition, but it takes their attention away…

In our work zones, we’re looking for worker safety as well as the safety of the traveling public, so any ways that we can improve that, I certainly support,” he said.

Virginia’s current law bans texting while driving and prohibits anyone under 18 from using the phone at all while driving.

Villanueva’s bill has moved out of the transportation committee and is headed to the house floor next week.