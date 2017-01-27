Naval Station Norfolk celebrates 100 years in 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The world’s largest naval base is turning 100 this year.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued a proclamation Thursday on the 100 years of Naval Station Norfolk.

According to the governor’s announcement, the base’s origins date back to Jane of 1917 when President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation to buy the former Jamestown Exposition along additional land.

This land would eventually become the biggest naval base in the world.

McAuliffe’s proclamation notes that Naval Air Station Norfolk and Naval Station Norfolk merged to become on installation in 1999.

A logo signifying the base’s centennial celebration has been posted to the Naval Station Norfolk Facebook page.

The base has been the site of many deployments and homecomings for carrier strike groups, including the Dwight D. Eisenhower, George H.W. Bush and Harry S. Truman.

