Man wanted for robbing four Norfolk businesses arrested

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted for robbing four Norfolk businesses in two days is now in police custody.

Norfolk police say Daniel Silverthorn, 51, was arrested Jan. 24 after police received numerous Crime Line tips.

Police said earlier this week that a man had robbed a Walgreens and a McDonald’s on Tidewater Drive within a 10-minute span on Sunday night. A Taco Bell and Beach Bay Food Store in that area were robbed the next morning.

Silverthorn was responsible for all four robberies, according to police. He is now facing charges of robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Silverthorn is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.