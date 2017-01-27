Man shot and killed near school in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say a man was shot and killed in the River Walk community late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:00 on River Walk Parkway, not too far from Oscar Smith High School. Investigators say the shooter and the victim got into some sort of argument before the shooter fired. Detectives questioned the shooter.

10 on your side’s Rico Bush talked with the victim’s family on the scene. They say they saw two security guards at the scene of the shooting. We asked police if one of the security guards shot the man. They said they were not ready to comment about that.

Family members say the victim is a 61-year-old man who dies not speak English. They say they heard the guards arguing with their loved one before the shots rang out.

